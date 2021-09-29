Neo (NEO) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Neo has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $327.07 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $36.65 or 0.00089373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00054160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00101517 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

