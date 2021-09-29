NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.70. Approximately 13,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 838,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

