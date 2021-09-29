NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21. NetApp has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

