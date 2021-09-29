Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,497 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 2.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Netflix worth $1,288,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $17.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $601.31. The company had a trading volume of 336,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $552.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.91. The stock has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.51.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.