Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00. The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 255153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

NCU has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevada Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.53.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

