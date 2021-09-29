New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NRZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,597. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

