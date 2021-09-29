Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NMRK. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

