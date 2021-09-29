NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of NewMarket worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NewMarket by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 56.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $340.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

