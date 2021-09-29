Newscrypto (NWC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.20 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $124.83 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00065179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00102763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00136046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,287.07 or 1.00085649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.97 or 0.06826310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.99 or 0.00773284 BTC.

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

