Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0004

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $1.13 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00064914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00102824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00136523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,135.53 or 0.99991900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.15 or 0.06847898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.00773247 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

