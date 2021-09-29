NEXT (NEXT) Price Down 8% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $639,264.81 and $1,541.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.00348714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

