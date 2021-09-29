NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 36,255 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,255 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 358,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.82. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

