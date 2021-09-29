Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.50. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 19,306 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

