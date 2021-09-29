Non-Fungible Yearn 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,112.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for about $29.17 or 0.00070646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $8,112.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00119852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00167533 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

NFY is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,781 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.