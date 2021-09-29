Nord Finance (NORD) One Day Volume Tops $829,726.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00004471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $829,726.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00064979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00104190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00137338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,342.02 or 0.99951199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.74 or 0.06719390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.71 or 0.00764954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,551 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.