Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $245.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

