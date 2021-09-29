Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $44,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,599,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

