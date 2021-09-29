Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NHYDY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 200,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.89.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
