Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NHYDY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 200,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

