Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Gordon Keep Sells 110,000 Shares

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 110,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$75,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 568,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$392,006.94.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Gordon Keep sold 180,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$108,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gordon Keep sold 40,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$22,800.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Gordon Keep sold 60,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$36,000.00.

Shares of TSE:NDM traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.57. 281,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,041. The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.67.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

