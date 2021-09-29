NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
NOW stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $867.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NOW by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in NOW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 801,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NOW by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NOW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
NOW Company Profile
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
