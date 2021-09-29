NuCypher Reaches Market Cap of $177.41 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $177.41 million and $48.42 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00119318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00168548 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,293,095,741 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

