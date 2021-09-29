Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 5.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 2,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 431,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 108.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

