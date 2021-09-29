NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,899 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 55,005 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 103.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $206.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.76. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $123.16 and a 1 year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.