Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $2,306,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $2,654,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,282. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

