Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.81

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 14.81 and last traded at 15.11, with a volume of 142454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 15.91.

OTLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.07.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is 17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.