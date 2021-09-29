Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $996.07

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 996.07 ($13.01) and traded as low as GBX 980 ($12.80). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 982.50 ($12.84), with a volume of 9,654 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £347.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 996.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

