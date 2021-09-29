ODUWA (OWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,936.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $11,936.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.31 or 1.00112076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00082441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001343 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

