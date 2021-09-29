Offerpad Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Offerpad in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 9.81 on Wednesday. Offerpad has a one year low of 8.20 and a one year high of 20.97.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

