Offshift 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $138,051.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $138,051.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00004761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,343.98 or 0.99955705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00080733 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.