Oikos (OKS) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $23,223.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00136241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,305.62 or 1.00045031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.69 or 0.06822219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.00773951 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 191,076,906 coins and its circulating supply is 180,942,197 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

