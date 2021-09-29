Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 145,616,080 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £13.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field covering an area of 161 square kilometres located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% participating interest in the Doyle-Peel licence (P2446) in the East Irish Sea.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.