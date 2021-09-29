Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sells $32,625.95 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $32,625.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Bohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -8.44. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

