Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.06

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.06 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 47.50 ($0.62). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 910,018 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.06. The firm has a market cap of £87.66 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.