Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Down to $13.79

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $13.50. Omeros shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 2,468 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. WBB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $847.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 982.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

