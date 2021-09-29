ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of ON Semiconductor worth $45,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $76,614,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,841.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 869,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after buying an additional 824,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $28,525,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

