Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Cap of $631.96 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $631.96 million and approximately $95.66 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00153874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.64 or 0.00482476 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00015758 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00040490 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

