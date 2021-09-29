Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.30.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $10,211,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OOMA opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $443.45 million, a PE ratio of -171.55 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

