Opacity Tops 1-Day Volume of $398,560.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $398,560.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00119861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00168148 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

