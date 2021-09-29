Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,232 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.78% of Open Lending worth $42,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Open Lending by 15.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 3.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,626 shares of company stock worth $42,497,442. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.