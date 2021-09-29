Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $8,715.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00176971 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.