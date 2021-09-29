Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.58. Opsens shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 30,205 shares changing hands.

OPSSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Opsens from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Opsens in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Opsens alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.