OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 2,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $672,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $246,000.00.

OptimizeRx stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.96. 267,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.92 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.