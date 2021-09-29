OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 2,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $672,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $246,000.00.
OptimizeRx stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.96. 267,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.92 and a beta of 0.66.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
