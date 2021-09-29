OptionRoom Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $69,054.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00065478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00104157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.94 or 0.99813425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.22 or 0.06801562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00773419 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.