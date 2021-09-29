Origin Dollar Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $258,671.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00065063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00136331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,327.61 or 1.00095575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.23 or 0.06813640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.02 or 0.00772663 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

