Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.56 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.47 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.05), with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Origin Enterprises to an “add” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 million and a P/E ratio of 18.86.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

