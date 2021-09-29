Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) to Issue Dividend of €0.08

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:OGN traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3.16 ($0.04). 585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.35. Origin Enterprises has a twelve month low of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 million and a P/E ratio of 17.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Origin Enterprises to an “add” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

