Origin Protocol Price Reaches $0.71 (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001708 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $249.49 million and approximately $33.17 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00176971 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

