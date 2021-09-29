Origin Sport (ORS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56,678.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $724,718.08 and approximately $56,678.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00097234 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00024433 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.