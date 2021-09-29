Ormeus Ecosystem Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 54.5% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $281,258.64 and $125,174.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00103906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00137151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,144.85 or 0.99899353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.33 or 0.06724799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.63 or 0.00763231 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem’s genesis date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

