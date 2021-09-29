OST Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $36,397.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OST has traded 57.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00119285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00171014 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

